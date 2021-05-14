Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) PT Raised to C$16.00

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SUUIF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.23. 1,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $12.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

