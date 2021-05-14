Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.18.

Shares of TSE:SPB traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 695,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,999. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.19. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$8.84 and a 12-month high of C$15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 35.01.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$703.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$770.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,339.75.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

