Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Raised to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.28.

Superior Plus stock traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.99. 966,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,741. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 35.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.19. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$8.84 and a 12 month high of C$15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$703.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$770.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,339.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$402,965.25.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

