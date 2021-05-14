Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.83

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.83 and last traded at $51.82, with a volume of 2521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,505,996.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,450.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,463 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,580.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,991 shares of company stock worth $7,090,823. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after purchasing an additional 58,329 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 83,648 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,391,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

