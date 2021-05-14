Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Down 2.4%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 6,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 626,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Suzano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 73.71% and a negative net margin of 54.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Suzano during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Suzano during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,185,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Suzano by 12.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Suzano by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Suzano during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,169,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Suzano (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

