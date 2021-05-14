SVB Leerink Boosts Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $41.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

