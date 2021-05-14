SVB Leerink Increases Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Price Target to $5.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s current price.

STSA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ:STSA opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.71. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

