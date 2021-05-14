SVB Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKTR. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NKTR opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The business’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,115.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

