SVB Leerink Trims Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Target Price to $46.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $849,729.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,153 shares of company stock worth $5,638,446 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 768.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 80,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

