SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $74.27 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.25.

