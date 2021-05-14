SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Has $11.40 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $11,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461,332 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,822,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,525,000 after acquiring an additional 782,186 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,126,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $62.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.57.

