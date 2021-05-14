SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $214.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $227.82.

