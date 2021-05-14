Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SWCH. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.40 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Switch by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005,932 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,569,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Switch by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,180,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,195,000 after purchasing an additional 462,222 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Switch by 937.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in Switch by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 41,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

