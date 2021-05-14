Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 4,509 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 969,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after buying an additional 50,516 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 13.3% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 25,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.21.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

