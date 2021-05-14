Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Xylem by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Xylem by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Xylem by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XYL stock opened at $115.85 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $121.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

