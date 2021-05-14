Symmetry Partners LLC Has $563,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American International Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG opened at $50.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.