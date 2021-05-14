Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

