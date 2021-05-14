Symons Capital Management Inc. Has $5.26 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,910 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.8% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $73.29. The company had a trading volume of 40,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706,202. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.