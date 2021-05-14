Symons Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 294,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after buying an additional 38,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

ESPR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.44. 2,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.42. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.