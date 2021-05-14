Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 189 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

GBF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.43. 5,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,966. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.49 and a 52-week high of $127.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.14.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

