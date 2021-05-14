Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 34,317 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Symons Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,317 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,816,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,659,000 after buying an additional 2,539,898 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $3,355,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $3,147,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after buying an additional 949,057 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $2,054,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.87.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 33,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,865. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. Research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.