Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SYIEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of SYIEY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.63. 46,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,761. Symrise has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is a boost from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Symrise’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.