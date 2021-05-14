Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.06

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.06 and traded as high as $9.90. Synalloy shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 49,065 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $88.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 7.30%.

In other news, VP Sarah M. Cunningham sold 8,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $84,731.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,564.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synalloy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synalloy in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synalloy in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Synalloy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synalloy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

