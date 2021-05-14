Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT Lowered to $20.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNDX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71. The firm has a market cap of $873.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.80. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.