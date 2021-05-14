T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 188.46% from the company’s previous close.

TTOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.97.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

