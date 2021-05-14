TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €28.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TEG. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.83 ($30.39).

Shares of TEG stock opened at €23.59 ($27.75) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.98. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €19.60 ($23.06) and a fifty-two week high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

