Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.72.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

TTWO opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $124.86 and a one year high of $214.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

