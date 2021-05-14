Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Tapestry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.52.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tapestry by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

