TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital Management LLC

Chicago Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 1,316.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,538 shares during the quarter. TCF Financial accounts for approximately 6.8% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $14,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TCF Financial by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCF opened at $46.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,419. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

