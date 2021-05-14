TD Securities Boosts Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Price Target to $21.00

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSQPF. Raymond James raised their price target on Cervus Equipment from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cervus Equipment from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Cervus Equipment stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. Cervus Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.