TD Securities Boosts Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Price Target to $21.00

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSQPF. Raymond James raised their price target on Cervus Equipment from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cervus Equipment from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Cervus Equipment stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. Cervus Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

