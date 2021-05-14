TD Securities Boosts Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to C$40.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS QBCRF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98. Quebecor has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

