TD Securities Boosts StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$5.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SVI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$4.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.80. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$2.91 and a 1-year high of C$4.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.67.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that StorageVault Canada will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,758.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,758.89.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

