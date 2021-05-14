TD Securities Increases Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APR.UN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cormark set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.22.

TSE:APR.UN traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,570. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$478.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$7.03 and a one year high of C$12.41.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

