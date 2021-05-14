TD Securities Increases Domtar (TSE:UFS) Price Target to C$68.00

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities to C$68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of TSE:UFS opened at C$66.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$49.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.09. Domtar has a 52-week low of C$25.29 and a 52-week high of C$67.23.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domtar will post 4.8499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.