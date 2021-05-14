TD Securities Increases Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target to C$90.00

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 0.61% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MEQ. ATB Capital reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$90.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.
MEQ stock opened at C$90.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Mainstreet Equity has a 1-year low of C$52.00 and a 1-year high of C$90.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$82.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$846.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24.
Mainstreet Equity Company Profile
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.
