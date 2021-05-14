TD Securities Raises CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to $3.50

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.37.

CESDF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,134. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

