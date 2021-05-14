TD Securities Trims Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Target Price to $1.40

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $1.50 to $1.40 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ESVIF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC started coverage on Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.20.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.