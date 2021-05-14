TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Raymond James

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget stock opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.62 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. TechTarget’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $347,506.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,562.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,469,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,356 shares of company stock worth $4,530,303 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,132 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,340,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after acquiring an additional 96,148 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.