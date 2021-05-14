Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,040,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.