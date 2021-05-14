Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) PT Raised to $17.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.33.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $760.42 million, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the period. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

