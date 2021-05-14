Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Acquired by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 28.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $74,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HQH traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $26.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

