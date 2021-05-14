Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Trading Up 5.7%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 24,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 316,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

TEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

