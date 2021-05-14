Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) were up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.97. Approximately 180,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,152,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TME shares. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148,703.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 953,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,544,000 after buying an additional 953,192 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,526,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 660.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after buying an additional 787,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,643,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

