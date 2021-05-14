Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 71,027 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Teradyne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teradyne by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne stock opened at $117.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.81. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,826.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

