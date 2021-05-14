Terrance R. Ahern Sells 10,000 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,949.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SITC stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,534. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.63 and a beta of 1.66.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
SITC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $699,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Presima Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
