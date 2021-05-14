Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post $51.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.80 million to $52.10 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $45.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $206.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $210.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $219.33 million, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $232.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TRNO traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.31. 247,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $64.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.