Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ (TEVA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,989 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,353,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,250 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,046 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,960,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,733,000 after buying an additional 664,600 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after buying an additional 440,810 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

