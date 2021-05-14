Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Raised to “Buy” at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $73.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.96.

Shares of TCBI opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.46. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,961,000 after acquiring an additional 417,357 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,316,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,522,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,886,000 after acquiring an additional 156,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

