Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of First American Financial worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $66.87.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several analysts have commented on FAF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

