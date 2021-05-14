Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Royal Gold worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD opened at $121.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average of $110.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.78.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

